Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $59.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.56.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE TEX opened at $49.43 on Monday. Terex has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 599,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $17,440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 337,408 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 214,968 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.