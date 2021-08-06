Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $11.96 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.96.

DLAKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLAKY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 23,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.