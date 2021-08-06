Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €9.43 ($11.09). 5,480,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €10.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.