DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $525.38

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $525.38 and last traded at $525.37, with a volume of 1214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $521.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upped their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

