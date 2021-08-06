DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.14 Million

Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report sales of $47.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.90 million to $52.91 million. DHT posted sales of $202.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $257.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $285.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $349.19 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $372.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million.

DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,750. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $935.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.