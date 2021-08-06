Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 3,700

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,611.50 ($47.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £84.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,629 ($47.41). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,476.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

