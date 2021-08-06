Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

DEO stock opened at $201.76 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.64%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

