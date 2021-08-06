Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives €63.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.82 ($75.08).

DLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €64.44 ($75.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €65.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a one year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 56.75.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

