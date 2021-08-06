Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Shares of FANG opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.87. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 139,441 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

