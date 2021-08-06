Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) versus Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Talos Energy and Diamondback Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $587.49 million 1.50 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -9.72 Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 5.14 -$4.52 billion $3.04 26.26

Talos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamondback Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Talos Energy and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 0 2.88

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.20%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $100.61, suggesting a potential upside of 26.03%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -111.57% -11.97% -4.29% Diamondback Energy -30.34% 9.49% 5.17%

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Talos Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

