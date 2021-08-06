DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%.

DRH stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,408,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Several analysts have commented on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

