Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

DSX stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

