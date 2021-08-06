DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DiaSorin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DiaSorin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

DiaSorin stock opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.49.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaSorin (DSRLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.