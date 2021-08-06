Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRNA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

DRNA opened at $37.92 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after buying an additional 206,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

