Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

DLR opened at $155.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $164.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

