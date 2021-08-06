DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “
NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $8.69.
About DigitalBridge Group
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.