DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.