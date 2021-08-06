Digitex Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $1.49 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

