Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 90,951 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of FinVolution Group worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FinVolution Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 472,809 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth $2,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 254,547 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 359.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 108,101 shares during the period. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FINV opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

