Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,235 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $14.40 on Friday. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Aluminum Co. of China Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

