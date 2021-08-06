Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNP opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

HNP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Huaneng Power International has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

