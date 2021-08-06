Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,097,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 256,300 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

AGFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.13.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. Equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

AgroFresh Solutions Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

