Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of AssetMark Financial worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after buying an additional 231,874 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,268.87 and a beta of 1.15. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

