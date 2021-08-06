Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.18% of FreightCar America worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FreightCar America stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.48. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. Analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

FreightCar America Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

