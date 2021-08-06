Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DDL traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,710. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

