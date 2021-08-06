Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $127.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.56. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $128.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

