Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Shares Down 0.3%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.13 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). 39,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 342,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.20 ($0.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.07. The company has a market cap of £101.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63.

In other news, insider Martin Whitaker sold 80,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £50,785.56 ($66,351.66). Also, insider Richard Ross sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

