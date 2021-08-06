Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

DPUKY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 1,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

