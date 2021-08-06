Domtar (TSE:UFS) Given a C$55.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) has been assigned a C$55.50 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UFS. Raymond James raised their price target on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

UFS stock traded up C$0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting C$68.67. 1,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,340. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -18.71. Domtar has a one year low of C$30.47 and a one year high of C$70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$67.67.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 4.8500002 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

