Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,050 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,263,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.21. 1,568,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $115.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

