Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,784 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Donaldson worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,409,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after acquiring an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,582,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 244,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $67.64.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.