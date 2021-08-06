DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

DASH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.56. 1,896,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,892. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion and a PE ratio of -24.57. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 101.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 480,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 242,399 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 301.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $3,236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

