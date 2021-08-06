dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

DOTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

LON DOTD traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 257 ($3.36). 350,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,947. dotdigital Group has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 259.72 ($3.39). The firm has a market cap of £766.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

