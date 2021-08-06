Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 651,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,469,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

DOV opened at $169.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $169.97. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

