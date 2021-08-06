DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.84 Million

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce sales of $240.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.29 million to $252.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $70.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,967,316.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,408,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,042,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,528,230 shares of company stock worth $173,198,077. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,608 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,263,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,802,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

