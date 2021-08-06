Draper Esprit VCT’s (EDV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

Shares of EDV stock opened at GBX 1,771 ($23.14) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 986.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Draper Esprit VCT has a one year low of GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,840 ($24.04). The firm has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.