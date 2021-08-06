Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 2,589,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.32% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.