DSP Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DSP Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for DSP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DSPG. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

DSP Group stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a P/E ratio of -74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

