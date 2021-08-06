DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of DSP Group worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

DSPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DSPG stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a PE ratio of -74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

