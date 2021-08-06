Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Hits One Day Volume of $394,440.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $394,440.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00120637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00157270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,199.39 or 1.00157998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.95 or 0.00806733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

