Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00115342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00148091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,607.92 or 0.99793608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00797907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

