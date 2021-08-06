Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 59,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

