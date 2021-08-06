Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNB. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NYSE:DNB opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of -93.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after buying an additional 2,536,922 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after buying an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,599,000 after buying an additional 1,394,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ratos AB purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $103,770,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

