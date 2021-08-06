DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $102.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

