DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $102.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.
Shares of NYSE DD opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45.
In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
