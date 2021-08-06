DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DD. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.71.

NYSE:DD opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 277,803 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

