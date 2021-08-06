DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXC. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

DXC traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.27. 22,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

