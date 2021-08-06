Dynamite Achieves Market Capitalization of $174,021.97 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $174,021.97 and $204,796.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.00384826 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.90 or 0.00753581 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,359 coins and its circulating supply is 391,112 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.