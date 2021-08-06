DZ Bank Upgrades Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) to “Buy”

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $288.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.19.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $263.02. 46,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.14. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $270.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock worth $271,409,330. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

