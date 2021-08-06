Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.25, but opened at $41.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 3,886 shares trading hands.

The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGLE. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

