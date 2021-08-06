Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY21 guidance to $1.30-$1.32 EPS.

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,237. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,090.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,140 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

