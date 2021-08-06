Eastman Chemical to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $112.44. 531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,118. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,582 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

